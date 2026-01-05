In a setback for the pesticide industry, Democrats have succeeded in removing a rider from a congressional appropriations bill that would have helped protect pesticide makers from being sued and could have hindered state efforts to warn about pesticide risks.

US Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine and ranking member of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, said Monday that the controversial measure pushed by the agrochemical giant Bayer and industry allies has been stripped from the 2026 funding bill.

The move is final, as Senate Republican leaders have agreed not to revisit the issue, Pingree said.

“I just drew a line in the sand and said this cannot stay in the bill,” Pingree said in an interview, noting that she had both Republicans and some Democrats in opposition. “There has been intensive lobbying by Bayer. This has been quite a hard fight.”

The now-deleted language was part of a larger legislative effort that critics say is aimed at limiting litigation against pesticide industry leader Bayer, which sells the widely used Roundup herbicides.

An industry alliance set up by Bayer has been pushing for both state and federal laws that would make it harder for consumers to sue over pesticide risks to human health and has successfully passed such laws in two states so far.

The specific language added to the appropriations bill last summer blocked federal funds from being used to “issue or adopt any guidance or any policy, take any regulatory action, or approve any labeling or change to such labeling” inconsistent with the conclusion of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) human health assessment.

Critics said the language would have impeded states and local governments from warning about risks of pesticides even in the face of new scientific findings about health harms if such warnings were not consistent with outdated EPA assessments. The EPA itself would not be able to update warnings without finalizing a new assessment, the critics said.

And because of the limits on warnings, consumers would have found it difficult, if not impossible, to sue pesticide makers for failing to warn them of health risks if the EPA assessments did not support such warnings.

“This provision would have handed pesticide manufacturers exactly what they’ve been lobbying for: federal preemption that stops state and local governments from restricting the use of harmful, cancer-causing chemicals, adding health warnings, or holding companies accountable in court when people are harmed,” Pingree said in a statement. “It would have meant that only the federal government gets a say — even though we know federal reviews can take years, and are often subject to intense industry pressure.”

Pingree tried but failed to overturn the language in a July appropriations committee hearing.

Bayer, the key backer of the legislative efforts, has been struggling for years to put an end to thousands of lawsuits filed by people who allege they developed cancer from their use of Roundup and other glyphosate-based weed killers sold by Bayer. The company inherited the litigation when it bought Monsanto in 2018 and has paid out billions of dollars in settlements and jury verdicts but still faces several thousand ongoing lawsuits.

When asked for comment, Bayer said that no company should have “blanket immunity” and it disputed that the appropriations bill language would have prevented anyone from suing pesticide manufacturers.

The company said it supports state and federal legislation “because the future of American farming depends on reliable science-based regulation of important crop protection products – determined safe for use by the EPA.”

The company additionally states on its website that without “legislative certainty,” lawsuits over its glyphosate-based Roundup and other weed killers can impact its research and product development and other “important investments”.

Pingree said her efforts were aided by members of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement who have spent the last few months meeting with congressional members and their staffers on this issue. She said her team reached out to MAHA leadership in the last few days to pressure Republican lawmakers.

“This is the first time that we’ve had a fairly significant advocacy group working on the Republican side,” she said.

Last week, Zen Honeycutt, a MAHA leader and founder of the group Moms Across America, posted a “call to action”, urging members to demand elected officials “Stop the Pesticide Immunity Shield”.

“A lot of people helped make this happen,” Honeycutt said. “Many health advocates have been fervently expressing their requests to keep chemical companies accountable for safety … We are delighted that our elected officials listened to so many Americans who spoke up and are restoring trust in the American political system.”

Pingree said the issue is not dead.

Bayer has “made this a high priority,” according to Pingree, and she expects to see continued efforts to get industry friendly language inserted into legislation, including into the new Farm Bill.

“I don’t think this is over,” she said.

(A version of this article was co-published with The Guardian.)