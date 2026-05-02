By Delaney Nolan, The Lens

WAYNESBORO, Miss. — Wayne County, Mississippi, in a quiet southeast corner of the state, is home to about 20,000 people surrounded by forest and farmland. But Wayne distinguishes itself in two ways: it is home to a Sipcam Agro plant that processes the toxic herbicide paraquat. Within the US, the plant is the largest single emitter of paraquat.

Wayne County also sees high rates of Parkinson’s disease deaths, ranking in the top 7% of all US counties that reported Parkinson’s deaths between 2018 and 2024.

Troves of evidence have long linked paraquat to Parkinson’s, the world’s fastest-growing – and incurable – neurodegenerative disease. Due to safety concerns, paraquat is banned in over 70 countries, including China, Brazil, and throughout the European Union. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns that “one sip can kill.” It is often used in suicides, since it’s cheap and fatal (for decades, 70% of suicides in Samoa were committed using paraquat). Even wearing personal protection equipment does not fully protect applicators from exposure.

Yet despite decades of campaigns, paraquat – a synthetic chemical also known as paraquat dichloride and marketed most commonly as Gramoxone – is still sprayed on millions of acres of farmland every year in the US, and its use continues to grow. About 35% of large commercial farms in the US now use paraquat to kill weeds and dry up crops for harvest, often soybean, corn and cotton. It can quickly clear large tracts of lands without having to pay laborers to till. Use of the cheap, broad-spectrum herbicide has more than tripled between 2006 and 2017, a surge the EPA has attributed to a rise in resistance to another popular herbicide called glyphosate, which is the key ingredient in the Roundup herbicide brand.

Paraquat was first brought to market in the 1960s by a predecessor of Syngenta, which has been importing millions of pounds of paraquat concentrate, primarily from a facility in the UK, through the Port of New Orleans. The paraquat then is reformulated and packaged at a facility in the small town of St. Gabriel, in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, in the center of the highly polluted stretch along the Mississippi River known as “Cancer Alley.”

In March, Syngenta announced it would stop producing paraquat. The company said the herbicide was no longer a significant part of their business due to competition from generic formulas.

But Syngenta’s exit doesn’t mean paraquat will stop entering the US. Instead, other companies and other facilities – like the one in Wayne County – will fill the gap, likely increasing the amount of paraquat they handle.

“Victims of our environment”

Paraquat is considered a toxic chemical, but not a federally regulated air pollutant – states have the authority to regulate it but generally do not set maximum emissions standards. The Mississippi plant already, as allowed by law, emits tens of thousands of pounds of paraquat into the air, exposing workers and nearby residents. In Waynesboro, hundreds of households, most of them Black, sit within a mile of the plant.

A Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) spokesperson confirmed that the Waynesboro plant is currently applying for a permit for increased emissions of federally-regulated air pollutants, such as lead and ozone.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that we’re all victims of our environment,” said Ashton Pearson Sr., a life-long Mississippi resident who was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 at 58 years old. Pearson now runs a support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and caregivers.

A retired mechanical engineer, Pearson grew up surrounded by agricultural fields in south Mississippi. He spent his youth helping out on his friends’ family farms, during which he sprayed herbicides with a spray rig.

Pearson can’t confirm, decades later, whether he and his childhood friends were exposed to paraquat. What he does know is that, decades later, “we’re all dying off.” He acknowledges he can never be sure what caused his Parkinson’s, but he wants to see products that cause the disease “immediately be taken off the market.”

Pearson was surprised to hear the Waynesboro plant emits a large amount of paraquat. “They ought to have scrubbers in their equipment that prevent that,” he said, comparing it to the controls required for fly ash produced by some coal-fired power plants. When he helped build those plants, he noted, “we weren’t allowed to just run that up the chimney and disperse it into the environment.”

Syngenta made its announcement while facing thousands of lawsuits, primarily by farmers and farmworkers, who say Syngenta failed to warn people of the links between paraquat and Parkinson’s disease. Researchers from Imperial Chemical Industries, one of the corporate predecessors to Syngenta, found as far back as the 1950s that paraquat had adverse effects on brain tissue and the nervous system. Today’s paraquat producers, led by Syngenta, stringently deny that paraquat causes the disease. Regulators at the EPA have also maintained that the evidence is too weak to ban the chemical.

But a mass of research, including a rigorous 2024 study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, has repeatedly affirmed the dangers of paraquat. When a person inhales paraquat, it travels into the brain, killing the neurons which produce dopamine, which in some people can lead to Parkinson’s. Long-term exposure to paraquat is also linked to thyroid cancer and childhood leukemia. Farmworkers who mix or apply paraquat are 2.5 times more likely to develop Parkinson’s than farmers who’ve never used it. Even people who live near fields where paraquat is sprayed have increased risks of Parkinson’s and thyroid cancer.

Syngenta has announced it will stop producing paraquat by the end of June.

But nearly 400 companies globally are registered to produce paraquat, and they have many distributors in the US. If the Louisiana paraquat facility closes, others, mainly in the South and Midwest, are poised to increase their production.

The Waynesboro facility is supplied by Red Sun, which also sends paraquat concentrate to a chemical manufacturing facility in Ennis, Texas. Other facilities formulating or storing paraquat are sited in Leavenworth, Kansas; Tunica, Mississippi; St. Joseph, Missouri; and Middlesex, North Carolina. Two sites each are in Cordele, Georgia and in Memphis, Tennessee.

Health concerns

Since 2018, three facilities across the country have reported releasing paraquat into the air to the EPA, with most coming from the Sipcam plant in Mississippi. The plant was previously owned by Odom Industries, which also formulated herbicides and fungicides. Under Odom, paraquat air emissions hovered around 500 pounds per year, growing to 1,500 pounds in 2022. But they spiked in 2023, when Sipcam Agro took over the facility and announced plans to expand – thanks in part to tax credits provided by the Mississippi Development Authority.

By 2024, under Sipcam Agro, airborne emissions soared to over 47,000 pounds: enough paraquat to treat a tract of land larger than the city of Atlanta. The plant released a combined 81,667 pounds of the toxic herbicide into the air in 2023 and 2024. They were reported as fugitive emissions, likely meaning they unintentionally leaked during the industrial processes.

Sipcam Agro Solutions did not respond to a request for comment.

The Director of Communications for MDEQ, Jan Schaefer, said that “MDEQ is aware of the facility and has an open enforcement action related to alleged air violations. While MDEQ cannot elaborate further on an open enforcement action, please know that MDEQ regulates air emissions from the formulation of herbicides” of ingredients classified as ‘hazardous air pollutants.’ Paraquat is not considered a hazardous air pollutant. Leaks of toxic chemicals “would be evaluated as additional information is obtained.”

The amount of paraquat emitted by the Waynesboro plant in 2024 approaches the amount used by California’s largest paraquat user, the farming giant JG Boswell Co., across the entire state. Boswell is the largest producer of cotton in the US.

Little research has been done on paraquat production’s effects on surrounding communities. But research has been done on communities close to paraquat use and it suggests that lower levels of exposure have negative effects.

A recent study found that people who live within 1,600 feet of a paraquat application site have 91% higher odds of developing Parkinson’s. And a study last year found that people living on the same water service system as a golf course had double the odds of developing Parkinson’s than those on different water systems.

“That level of paraquat emissions are far above what’s considered to be a major source” for toxic air pollution, said Kimberly Terrell, a research scientist with the Environmental Integrity Project, a nonprofit environmental watchdog. “They are significant.”

Robert Gunier, an environmental health scientist with UC Berkeley’s research institution The Center for Environmental Research and Community Health, echoed Terrell’s concerns: “I can say that is a lot of paraquat, especially if those are air emissions,” he said. He added that they are estimates, so the actual emissions could be higher or lower.

The Sipcam Agro facility in Wayne County, Mississippi formulates and packages paraquat, and has released tens of thousands of pounds of the chemical into the air. Credit: Delaney Nolan.

Facilities must report any releases of chemicals considered to have adverse health or environmental effects to the EPA. But neither the EPA nor states set release limits on many of those toxic chemicals. There is no maximum threshold for paraquat emissions.

Gunier added that the paraquat released in Waynesboro would likely be transported in the air and eventually deposited on the ground. Paraquat, which is usually sold in liquid form and used as a spray, isn’t considered to be a chemical that turns into vapor easily, but in 2024, Syngenta submitted new data to the EPA that suggested it might vaporize more readily than previously thought.

In Mississippi, from 2018 to 2024, the mortality rate for Parkinson’s was 12.2 per 100,000 people. Nationwide, the average was 11.5. In Wayne County, Mississippi, the Parkinson’s mortality rate averaged 21.5.

The real rate of people who suffer from Parkinson’s near industrial facilities could be even higher. Terrell, who recently resigned from Tulane University over what she called the school’s “gag order” on her research on pollution-burdened communities in Cancer Alley, noted that county-wide data is often too broad to show the effects of point-source emissions. And Parkinson’s caused by environmental exposure can take years or even decades to show up. The Rust Belt today has some of the highest rates of Parkinson’s, which researchers suspect is a result of the now-defunct industries – like steel mills – that thrived there years ago.

Steel mills once used the solvent trichloroethylene (TCE), mostly used for metal degreasing, and also linked to Parkinson’s.

Facilities are also often built in areas that already disproportionately bear the brunt of industrial pollution, and face worse health outcomes. That can mask rates of Parkinson’s, which is usually only diagnosed after 65 years of age.

The life expectancy for Black residents of Iberville Parish is 69 years, well below the US average of 78. In Crisp County, Georgia, where both Drexel Chemical and Helena Industries have paraquat facilities, the life expectancy for Black residents is just 66 years – so young that symptoms may not yet have become noticeable in a person with Parkinson’s.

Pushing for a ban

“The most important thing is pushing the EPA to ban paraquat,” said Andi Fristedt, executive vice president with the Parkinson’s Foundation. “They could end paraquat use tomorrow.”

Fristedt adds that paraquat is not needed for agriculture. A 2023 study found that ending paraquat use “will save lives without reducing agricultural productivity.”

As the evidence against paraquat continues to mount, campaigners have turned to the state level. Thirteen states have introduced bills to ban or restrict the herbicide’s use, including Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the revolving door between industry and the Trump administration threatens to undermine action. Kelsey Barnes, current senior advisor to US Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, is a former manager of federal government relations for Syngenta. Language introduced in the Farm Bill would pre-empt state bills and prevent state and local bodies from regulating chemicals like paraquat. Organizers’ efforts to remove the language earlier this year were unsuccessful.

“We’re very concerned,” said Fristedt, that the House farm bill is set to strip states of their ability to adopt stronger protections for pesticide use. Such restraints on state-level regulation are extra concerning when the federal government has continued to resist taking action, he added.

“There are so many public health risks that we don’t understand, or that require really complicated solutions,” said Fristedt. “This isn’t one of those.”

Featured image by Delaney Nolan.

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri in partnership with Report for America, with major funding from the Walton Family Foundation.

Author

Delaney Nolan

Delaney Nolanis the environmental reporter for The Lens. She has covered climate change and displacement as a freelance journalist since 2021’s Hurricane Ida, with bylines in The Guardian, Al Jazeera, The Nation, and elsewhere. Her reporting has received support from the International Women’s Media Foundation, the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources, and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.