ABC News Nightline highlighted investigative work done by TNL Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam revealing decades of secret Syngenta documents that showed how the company has long worked to hide the risks of its paraquat herbicide, and its connections to Parkinson’s disease.

The New Lede, in a co-publishing arrangement with The Guardian, first revealed a trove of internal Syngenta documents in October 2022 and followed up in subsequent stories, exposing years of corporate efforts to cover up evidence that paraquat can cause Parkinson’s disease.