The New Lede

The New Lede

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"An astonishing change" — farm pollution on the ballot in Iowa

TNL talks with Circle of Blue's Keith Schneider about the impact of agricultural pollution and cancer on Iowa's political races.
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The New Lede

TNL managing editor Brian Bienkowski spoke with Keith Schneider, a senior editor and chief correspondent at Circle of Blue, about how severe water contamination from crop and livestock production and high rates of cancer have become key election year issues in Iowa.

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Schneider also talks about the role that journalism played in elevating this story in Iowa and beyond. The New Lede and Circle of Blue collaborated on a two-year reporting project, Toxic Terrain, that explored the scandal of farm pollution and its health consequences.

Toxic Terrain

The New Lede
·
February 8, 2023
Toxic Terrain

In the Toxic Terrain series, former New York Times reporter Keith Schneider examines the rampant overuse of farm fertilizers in US agriculture, and the dire consequences for human and environmental health.

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Listen to their conversation above, and check out TNL’s ongoing investigative series Cancer in the Corn Belt that continues to examine pollution and public health in Iowa and surrounding states.

Cancer in the Corn Belt

The New Lede
·
May 7, 2024
Cancer in the Corn Belt

Cancer in the Corn Belt is an ongoing series exposing evidence that Iowa’s industrial agriculture is fueling a public health crisis: soaring cancer rates and heightened risks for babies and pregnant women.

Read full story

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