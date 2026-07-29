"An astonishing change" — farm pollution on the ballot in Iowa

TNL managing editor Brian Bienkowski spoke with Keith Schneider, a senior editor and chief correspondent at Circle of Blue, about how severe water contamination from crop and livestock production and high rates of cancer have become key election year issues in Iowa.

Schneider also talks about the role that journalism played in elevating this story in Iowa and beyond. The New Lede and Circle of Blue collaborated on a two-year reporting project, Toxic Terrain, that explored the scandal of farm pollution and its health consequences.

Toxic Terrain The New Lede · February 8, 2023 In the Toxic Terrain series, former New York Times reporter Keith Schneider examines the rampant overuse of farm fertilizers in US agriculture, and the dire consequences for human and environmental health. Read full story

Listen to their conversation above, and check out TNL’s ongoing investigative series Cancer in the Corn Belt that continues to examine pollution and public health in Iowa and surrounding states.