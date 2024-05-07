Cancer in the Corn Belt
Cancer in the Corn Belt is an ongoing series exposing evidence that Iowa’s industrial agriculture is fueling a public health crisis: soaring cancer rates and heightened risks for babies and pregnant women.
From new science to the stories of struggling families, the series highlights environmental causes, lax regulation and calls for bold reforms in America’s Heartland.
Read the articles below.
Share your story
Have you or someone you know been affected by cancer in Iowa? Do you worry about your drinking water, farm chemicals or environmental health? We want to hear from you. We will not publish your submission without contacting you first.
An Iowa farm county seeks answers amid cancer rates 50% higher than national average
Seeking answers to a cancer crisis in Iowa, researchers question if agriculture is to blame
Children are paying the costs for Iowa’s “drinking water crisis”
As nitrate levels soar in Iowa, new research underscores risks for babies
“It doesn’t have to be this way” – Scientists confirm Iowa farm pollution is creating dire health risks
Cancer risk doubles for Iowa, NC pesticide applicators who used carbaryl, study finds
WATCH: Controversial water contamination report targets Iowa agriculture
Outrage in Iowa – Residents demand action to clean up dangerously polluted water
WATCH: Cancer and water contamination fuel public outcry in Iowa
As Iowans wrestle with polluted waters, politics get in the way
New warnings of water contamination from farm pollution in Wisconsin
Environmental groups urge Iowa to strengthen water standards amid rising cancer rates
“Time to change”- Iowa water quality scientist launches long-shot bid for state office
Analysis finds “hot spots” for glyphosate and cancer in Iowa and other Midwest states
Iowa cancer rates surge — farm chemicals are a key risk, new report finds
Even when EPA finds a pesticide cancer risk, agency rarely requires warnings
Higher cancer rates in counties with more CAFOs, study finds
Iowa’s hog dominance shown in federal data amid environmental concerns
Health advocates demand federal action in nitrate “health emergency”
EPA failing to protect Iowa from farm pollution in drinking water supplies, lawsuit alleges
University launches research project into Iowa health crisis