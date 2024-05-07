Cancer in the Corn Belt is an ongoing series exposing evidence that Iowa’s industrial agriculture is fueling a public health crisis: soaring cancer rates and heightened risks for babies and pregnant women.

From new science to the stories of struggling families, the series highlights environmental causes, lax regulation and calls for bold reforms in America’s Heartland.

Read the articles below.

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Have you or someone you know been affected by cancer in Iowa? Do you worry about your drinking water, farm chemicals or environmental health? We want to hear from you. We will not publish your submission without contacting you first.

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