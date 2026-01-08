Congress strips pesticide industry shield from bill

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Congress strips pesticide industry shield from billThe New LedeJan 08, 2026ShareLawmakers removed language in a 2026 federal spending bill that would’ve blocked lawsuits and limited state warnings on pesticide risks — a major win for public health advocates after intense lobbying.TNL Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam explains.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe New LedeSubscribeAuthorsThe New LedeRecent PostsWhat you need to know about the Supreme Court’s Monsanto rulingJul 1 • The New LedeIn Monsanto case, "the war is far from over" Jun 25 • carey gillam and Center for Food SafetyLobbyists are making money on both sides of the PFAS debateJun 23 • The New LedeHow the air you think is safe might be harming youJun 12 • The New LedeThe latest on Bayer's Roundup litigation battleJun 4 • carey gillam and DrugwatchTwo recent EPA moves you may have missedJun 3 • Brian BienkowskiWhy Vermont banned a controversial weed killerMay 29 • carey gillamInside Vermont’s new paraquat banMay 27 • Brian Bienkowski and carey gillam