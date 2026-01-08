The New Lede

The New Lede

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Congress strips pesticide industry shield from bill

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The New Lede
Jan 08, 2026

Lawmakers removed language in a 2026 federal spending bill that would’ve blocked lawsuits and limited state warnings on pesticide risks — a major win for public health advocates after intense lobbying.

TNL Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam explains.

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