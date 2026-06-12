How the air you think is safe might be harming you

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/How the air you think is safe might be harming youThe New LedeJun 12, 2026ShareNew research suggests that even air pollution levels considered “safe” by current regulations may still increase health risks. Scientists reviewed dozens of studies and found links between low-level PM2.5 exposure and cardiovascular disease.Study finds "green" air quality rating can still affect your heart healthThe New Lede·Jun 12Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe New LedeSubscribeAuthorsThe New LedeRecent PostsIn Monsanto case, "the war is far from over" 2 hrs ago • carey gillam and Center for Food SafetyLobbyists are making money on both sides of the PFAS debateJun 23 • The New LedeThe latest on Bayer's Roundup litigation battleJun 4 • carey gillam and DrugwatchInside Vermont’s new paraquat banMay 27 • Brian Bienkowski and carey gillamRelive a historic day at the Supreme CourtApr 29 • The New LedeLive at the People vs. Poison rally Apr 27 • The New Lede and Shannon KelleherMonsanto Heads to the Supreme Court: What’s at StakeApr 27 • The New Lede and carey gillam