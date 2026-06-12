The New Lede

The New Lede

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How the air you think is safe might be harming you

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The New Lede
Jun 12, 2026

New research suggests that even air pollution levels considered “safe” by current regulations may still increase health risks.

Scientists reviewed dozens of studies and found links between low-level PM2.5 exposure and cardiovascular disease.

Study finds "green" air quality rating can still affect your heart health

Study finds "green" air quality rating can still affect your heart health

The New Lede
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Jun 12
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