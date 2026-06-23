Several major US lobby firms that are working for chemical industry interest groups to fight against strict regulation of harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water are also representing local governments wrestling with health and water quality issues stemming from the contamination, according to a new report.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Lobbyists are making money on both sides of the PFAS debate
"Some of the firms have been simultaneously representing chemical interests and then also representing local governments who are coping with the impacts of forever chemicals."
Jun 23, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts