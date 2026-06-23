The New Lede

The New Lede

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Lobbyists are making money on both sides of the PFAS debate

"Some of the firms have been simultaneously representing chemical interests and then also representing local governments who are coping with the impacts of forever chemicals."
The New Lede's avatar
The New Lede
Jun 23, 2026

Several major US lobby firms that are working for chemical industry interest groups to fight against strict regulation of harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water are also representing local governments wrestling with health and water quality issues stemming from the contamination, according to a new report.

Top US lobby firms profit on both sides of the PFAS fight, report finds

Brian Bienkowski
·
Jun 16
Top US lobby firms profit on both sides of the PFAS fight, report finds

Several major US lobby firms that are working for chemical industry interest groups to fight against strict regulation of harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water are also representing local g…

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