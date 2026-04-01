Mounting evidence linking industrial farming to cancer

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Mounting evidence linking industrial farming to cancerThe New LedeApr 01, 2026ShareFrom pesticide labels to a new report out of Iowa, there’s been a lot of news in the past week on how industrial farming may contribute to cancer in the US.TNL’s Alex Hinton breaks it all down.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe New LedeSubscribeAuthorsThe New LedeRecent PostsWhat you need to know about the Supreme Court’s Monsanto rulingJul 1 • The New LedeIn Monsanto case, "the war is far from over" Jun 25 • carey gillam and Center for Food SafetyLobbyists are making money on both sides of the PFAS debateJun 23 • The New LedeHow the air you think is safe might be harming youJun 12 • The New LedeThe latest on Bayer's Roundup litigation battleJun 4 • carey gillam and DrugwatchTwo recent EPA moves you may have missedJun 3 • Brian BienkowskiWhy Vermont banned a controversial weed killerMay 29 • carey gillamInside Vermont’s new paraquat banMay 27 • Brian Bienkowski and carey gillam