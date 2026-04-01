The New Lede

The New Lede

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Mounting evidence linking industrial farming to cancer

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The New Lede
Apr 01, 2026

From pesticide labels to a new report out of Iowa, there’s been a lot of news in the past week on how industrial farming may contribute to cancer in the US.

TNL’s Alex Hinton breaks it all down.

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