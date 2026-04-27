The New Lede

The New Lede

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

“One long poison day” — US Rep. Chellie Pingree on the Monsanto SCOTUS case

The New Lede's avatar
The New Lede
Apr 27, 2026

US Representative Chellie Pingree discusses today’s SCOTUS hearing on Monsanto.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Environmental Working Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture