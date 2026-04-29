The New Lede

The New Lede

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Relive a historic day at the Supreme Court

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The New Lede
Apr 29, 2026

Advocates, politicians, and concerned citizens gathered at the US Supreme Court this Monday as the justices heard arguments in a landmark pesticide case with major implications for corporate liability and consumer safety.

Read more: Supreme Court justices weigh Monsanto bid to block warning lawsuits

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