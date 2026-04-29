Advocates, politicians, and concerned citizens gathered at the US Supreme Court this Monday as the justices heard arguments in a landmark pesticide case with major implications for corporate liability and consumer safety.
Read more: Supreme Court justices weigh Monsanto bid to block warning lawsuits
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Relive a historic day at the Supreme Court
Apr 29, 2026
Advocates, politicians, and concerned citizens gathered at the US Supreme Court this Monday as the justices heard arguments in a landmark pesticide case with major implications for corporate liability and consumer safety.
Authors
Recent Posts