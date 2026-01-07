Over the past few months, I’ve been covering the back-and-forth lobbying by environmental groups and the chemical industry over the future of the nation’s premier chemical safety law.

And there’s only one thing it seems both sides agree on — changes are likely coming.

At issue is the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which is how the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) makes sure chemicals won’t kill us or make us sick before companies put them into the marketplace. TSCA was made law in the 1970s but received a significant bipartisan makeover in 2016.

In fact, in 2016 the late Republican Senator Jim Inhofe from Oklahoma — infamous for bringing a snowball to the Senate floor to mock climate change — said he was “proud to be a part of this bicameral, bipartisan solution to reform the Toxic Substances Control Act” and that the “historic piece of legislation … improves the safety of everyday products, from household cleaners to the material used to make our automobiles.”

That kind of Republican TSCA support, along with bipartisanship, appears to be long gone.

Since President Donald Trump took office Republican leaders have consistently talked about how the TSCA chemical review process is too slow and harms American businesses and innovation. This argument mirrors what the chemical industry has been complaining about.

Just weeks ago rumors swirled that the Republican-controlled House was going to put forth a bill to re-open TSCA.

It didn’t happen— health and environmental advocates are bracing themselves for change and pleading their case: Just this week I wrote about a letter sent from more than 250 groups asking Congressional leaders to leave TSCA intact. They said re-opening it would be a “historic step backward in protecting Americans” and “would directly undermine public health protections and erase much of the progress our nation has made to shield people from dangerous chemicals.”

Read more: Hundreds of groups urge Congress not to weaken chemical safety law

Industry hasn’t been happy with TSCA for a while — and they may have a reason: the EPA has missed most deadlines for reviews of existing chemicals since 2016 and met the deadline less than 10% of the time for completed pre-manufacture reviews from 2017-2022, according to a 2023 Government Accountability Office report.

But why re-open the law now? For one, the Trump EPA is full of former chemical industry lobbyists who are likely sympathetic to these concerns and the agency has already chipped away at TSCA.

Read more: EPA moves to ease chemical safety reviews, citing red tape

The second reason is a wonky, procedural one: TSCA’s fee authority — which is what allows the EPA to charge chemical companies to help pay for chemical reviews — expires in September. The chemical industry is pointing to this as a great opportunity to revisit the law.

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But the fee authority has nothing to do with re-opening the law. As Alexa White, policy director at the Hip Hop Caucus told me: “Industry is already lobbying to turn that must-pass fee renewal into a broader TSCA rewrite: the American Chemistry Council and an industry coalition have explicitly urged Congress to use fee reauthorization to pursue ‘necessary improvements to the statute.’ That influence is showing up in how Congress is approaching the renewal.”

“The fee renewal can be done without reopening TSCA,” she added. White also took exception to the industry characterization of lengthy delays in chemical reviews, calling them “self-inflicted.”

“Industry is already lobbying to turn that must-pass fee renewal into a broader TSCA rewrite. The fee renewal can be done without reopening TSCA.” - Alexa White, Hip Hop Caucus

“EPA has been explicit that rework happens when submitters provide important information after the initial risk assessment, which forces EPA to redo analysis. So if industry wants faster decisions, the most direct lever is not thinner reviews. It is complete, high-quality exposure and toxicity data up front… otherwise ‘speed’ becomes cost shifting onto workers, families, and public systems,” she said.

TSCA can be complicated — but it’s a law that touches us all. I will be following any changes to the law and, in the meantime, below are some key stories from the past couple months that will get you up to speed.

Please comment with any questions you have about TSCA below or reach out to me directly at brian.bienkowski@thenewlede.org.

Brian Bienkowski, TNL Managing Editor

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