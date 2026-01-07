The New Lede

The New Lede

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John Browne
Jan 8

Alexa White is dead-right: the chemical industry, which has produced so many new chemical compounds since the 1940s that there's never been any real attempt to analyze the majority of them.. & it's always about "hurry-hurry", and NOT thorough reviews.. because industry wants to start making money off their 'new babies'. I'd say that the entire class of halogenated hydrocarbons have been allowed to 'skate' without serious in-depth testing & analysis. Now, the push to get glyphosate on the market (a howling success, economically) is beginning to show signs of poor/incomplete tests- AND the demonization of ANY testing that didn't show what industry wanted should begin to waken up some 'sleepers'.. including the EPA.

I still remember the tests run by IBT labs in the early 1980s that okayed certain pesticides through an elaborate scheme that was simply bogus. It wasn't the only scam that managed to push some dangerous chemicals through the testing processes, to the detriment of those who deal with these things.. gardeners, landscapers, maintenance personnel, etc.. and you can look into the history of Agent Orange for some interesting reading. It's just capitalism's number one push.. making money.. that's trying to weaken safety regulations, testing protocols, etc. ^..^

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