The New Lede

The New Lede

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aris Nakos's avatar
Aris Nakos
2d

Hadn't seen "regrettable substitution" as a formal term before, but it names exactly what's been frustrating about tracking ingredient reformulations.

The whole pitch of replacing phthalates was safer chemistry. This study suggests the replacements have essentially the same endocrine-relevant properties. They're already turning up in maternal urine samples, alongside an average of 44 other detected chemicals.

The EPA scope issue matters too. They concluded no unreasonable risk to the general population under TSCA while explicitly carving out cosmetics, food packaging, and consumer products from that analysis. That's not a safety finding. It's a scope limitation calling itself one.

I built a scanner for men's personal care products that flags phthalates and their known substitutes by ingredient name. If you're curious: mangood.app?ref=substack-awareness. This kind of research is exactly why ingredient transparency matters.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Environmental Working Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture