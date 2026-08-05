Despite promises made to limit PFAS, the Trump administration’s regulatory rollbacks and approval of new types of PFAS signal what observers see as a sharp contradiction: commitments to reduce exposure to the so-called “forever chemicals,” followed by policies that increase the risks of exposure for millions of Americans.
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The EPA says "PFAS Out." Its actions say otherwise.
While approving new PFAS, the current administration has also backed away from several Biden-era PFAS regulations.
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