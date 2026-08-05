The New Lede

The New Lede

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The EPA says "PFAS Out." Its actions say otherwise.

While approving new PFAS, the current administration has also backed away from several Biden-era PFAS regulations.
Julie Zenderoudi's avatar
Julie Zenderoudi

Despite promises made to limit PFAS, the Trump administration’s regulatory rollbacks and approval of new types of PFAS signal what observers see as a sharp contradiction: commitments to reduce exposure to the so-called “forever chemicals,” followed by policies that increase the risks of exposure for millions of Americans.

The EPA says they want “PFAS Out." Their policies are allowing more of them in

The New Lede
·
Aug 3
The EPA says they want “PFAS Out." Their policies are allowing more of them in

Less than three months ago, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official Jess Kramer outlined a series of promises dubbed “PFAS OUT,” aimed at eliminating a family of toxic compounds from drinking water, and touted the Trump administration’s wider commitments to protecting Americans from contamination by the chemicals.

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