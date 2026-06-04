The New Lede

The New Lede

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The latest on Bayer's Roundup litigation battle

The New Lede Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam talked with attorney and consumer advocate Whitney di Bona about the fight over a proposed $7.25 billion settlement.
carey gillam's avatar
Drugwatch's avatar
carey gillam and Drugwatch
Jun 04, 2026

The New Lede Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam talked with attorney and consumer advocate Whitney di Bona from Drugwatch about a flurry of recent legal maneuvers in the battle over Bayer's proposed $7.25 billion class action settlement of Roundup litigation. The company is hoping to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding lawsuits - and head off future lawsuits - brought by people alleging glyphosate herbicides such as Roundup cause cancer. But critics of the proposed settlement are seeking to derail the deal, saying it's deeply unfair to plaintiffs.

Get more from The New Lede in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Environmental Working Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture