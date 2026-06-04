The New Lede Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam talked with attorney and consumer advocate Whitney di Bona from Drugwatch about a flurry of recent legal maneuvers in the battle over Bayer's proposed $7.25 billion class action settlement of Roundup litigation. The company is hoping to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding lawsuits - and head off future lawsuits - brought by people alleging glyphosate herbicides such as Roundup cause cancer. But critics of the proposed settlement are seeking to derail the deal, saying it's deeply unfair to plaintiffs.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
The latest on Bayer's Roundup litigation battle
The New Lede Editor-in-Chief Carey Gillam talked with attorney and consumer advocate Whitney di Bona about the fight over a proposed $7.25 billion settlement.
Jun 04, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts