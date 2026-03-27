The New Lede’s managing editor Brian Bienkowski won first place in the news category for the North American Agricultural Journalists (NAAJ) 2026 writing contest.

The winning entry, “FOIA records reveal EPA leaders frequent meetings with industry lobbyists”, was an investigative report using Freedom of Information Act documents that showed top regulatory officials met with agricultural and chemical industry representatives dozens of times in the first few months after President Donald Trump took office in January.

The judge praised the reporting as “well-written and factual.”

“Great use of the Freedom of Information Act to see who EPA consults before making decisions that affect farmers,” the judges wrote.

The New Lede also took home second place in the video category for its video exploring the links between Iowa’s cancer rates and agricultural pollution.

NAAJ holds annual writing and video awards for its members, which span the US and Canada. It will hold an award ceremony in April.