Toxic Terrain
In the Toxic Terrain series, former New York Times reporter Keith Schneider examines the rampant overuse of farm fertilizers in US agriculture, and the dire consequences for human and environmental health.
The project is supported by the Alicia Patterson Foundation and the Fund For Investigative Journalism. Several articles have been co-published by other outlets, including the Guardian, Circle of Blue, and Investigate Midwest.
Read the articles below.
“A national scandal” – new US climate funding could make water pollution worse
As US pushes “climate-smart” agriculture, hopes and fears collide
Native American tribe takes a stand to protect its natural resources
Advising farmers on fertilizer, universities add to water pollution woes
“What we’re up against” – North Dakota towns fight Farm Bureau to try to keep water clean
US regulators order Minnesota to clean up nitrate contaminated water
US push to turn farm manure into renewable energy draws concerns
“We can’t sit back” – Amid climbing cancer rates, Iowa health officials eye farm chemicals
Cancer in the corn belt sparks actions to fight farm chemical contamination
New report sparks questions and controversy over possible causes for Iowa “cancer crisis”
“It’s getting worse” – US failing to stem tide of harmful farm pollutants
An Iowa farm county seeks answers amid cancer rates 50% higher than national average
Michigan notches a victory in effort to rein in polluting farm waste
Movement to limit CAFO pollution seen strengthened by Michigan court ruling
EPA battles environmentalists in court over regulation of CAFOs and water pollution
In Amish country, an unlikely partnership with beef giant JBS roils community
Despite critics, organic farming thrives in heart of US corn country
Regulators battle Oregon and Washington farmers over limits to farm pollution