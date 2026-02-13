Trump scraps basis for EPA climate protections

The Trump administration this week announced the official demise of the endangerment finding, a 2009 determination that six greenhouse gases are harmful for health that gave the US EPA legal backing to set emission standards for cars, trucks and power plants under the Clean Air Act.

At a climate rally outside the agency, health and environmental activists called the move a mark of the fossil fuel industry’s influence and warned it will jeopardize the health of communities across the country.

Reporter Shannon Kelleher breaks down the issue.