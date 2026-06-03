The New Lede

The New Lede

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Elizabeth Fisher's avatar
Elizabeth Fisher
Jun 3

Thank you Carey for covering all these topics and the way you do. It's all clearly backing up and will hit the fan first, I suppose, in Iowa..

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