The New Lede

The New Lede

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Expresses the fact: Buyer Beware! The extensive disclosure statement on all chemicals produced shift the responsibility to the user. Congress has to get off their butt and change the law. My view.

Reply
Share
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
3h

Insane

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Environmental Working Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture