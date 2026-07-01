The New Lede

The New Lede

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

What you need to know about the Supreme Court’s Monsanto ruling

The court’s decision means the failure-to-warn claims included in several thousand lawsuits pending against Monsanto likely cannot go forward.
The New Lede's avatar
The New Lede
Jul 01, 2026

The US Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of the former Monsanto company in a closely watched case that limits people’s ability to sue pesticide companies for alleged illnesses or injuries.

Editorial intern Julie Zenderoudi breaks it down.

Congress members move to override Supreme Court ruling on pesticide protections

carey gillam
·
Jun 29
Congress members move to override Supreme Court ruling on pesticide protections

Some US lawmakers are rushing to introduce legislation to reverse the impact of a US Supreme Court ruling handed down last week that overturned years of precedent by limiting consumer lawsuits against pesticide companies.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Environmental Working Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture