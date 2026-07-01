The US Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of the former Monsanto company in a closely watched case that limits people’s ability to sue pesticide companies for alleged illnesses or injuries.
Editorial intern Julie Zenderoudi breaks it down.
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What you need to know about the Supreme Court’s Monsanto ruling
The court’s decision means the failure-to-warn claims included in several thousand lawsuits pending against Monsanto likely cannot go forward.
Jul 01, 2026
The US Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of the former Monsanto company in a closely watched case that limits people’s ability to sue pesticide companies for alleged illnesses or injuries.
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