Work with us

Now hiring:

Freelancers

The New Lede is looking for experienced freelancers to join us in telling environmental stories that often go untold in larger outlets. We welcome unsolicited pitches but also have specific story assignments you can pursue. We want smart, well-written, timely articles about the intersection of environmental and human health, policy debates, and features and profile pieces that spotlight people and practices involved in a range of issues, including agriculture, energy, air and water quality, climate change, science, regulation and more.

Payment is competitive.

Article submissions can be made on an individual basis or under contract for four stories per month.

The New Lede is a journalism initiative of the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Information about EWG is available at ewg.org.

To Apply: Please send clips and pitches to carey.gillam@thenewlede.org.