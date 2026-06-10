Poison PR document library
In an investigative reporting collaboration with Lighthouse Reports and other international media partners, The New Lede revealed the inner workings of an international campaign led by pesticide industry proponents to downplay pesticide dangers, neutralize pesticide critics, and promote policies that benefit makers of pesticides and genetically engineered crops. Many of the documents were obtained by Lighthouse Reports through Freedom of Information requests. The New Lede is making many of these documents accessible here.