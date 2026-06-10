Investigations

Cancer in the Corn Belt is an ongoing series exposing evidence that Iowa’s industrial agriculture is fueling a public health crisis: soaring cancer rates and heightened risks for babies and pregnant women.

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The Paraquat Papers reveal decades of documents, regulatory failures and scientific evidence around paraquat, a toxic herbicide linked to Parkinson’s. The series shows how corporate influence and government inaction helped shape a global health threat.

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Poison PR uncovers how PR firms and corporate lobbyists shaped public perception, muted scientific warnings and manipulated policy around pesticides. Explore an investigation into influence, media tactics and failures of accountability.

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Toxic Terrain examines the rampant overuse of farm fertilizers in US agriculture and the dire consequences for human and environmental health.

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