The New Lede (TNL) is an award-winning newsroom dedicated to covering issues at the intersection of human and environmental health. Our editor-in-chief, veteran journalist Carey Gillam, launched TNL’s independent, non-profit newsroom with the support of the Environmental Working Group (EWG) in 2022 as a place where journalism can thrive and deliver objective reporting on issues that impact us all.

This Substack is the next chapter in that mission.

Here you’ll receive investigations, analyses, explainers and opinion pieces that delve into timely issues related to the quality of our air, water, and food. We also turn the cameras on ourselves to explain the story behind the story, and talk to experts and everyday people who help shape our world.

TNL has been producing accountability journalism since 2022. In 2026 we started publishing that work — along with additional insight, conversations and context — on Substack to tap into its vibrant community. To visit our full archive, please visit thenewlede.org.

Curious what sets us apart? Begin with some of our most impactful reporting.

With a commitment to objectivity and truth — not advocacy — TNL brings readers timely coverage of issues shaping public policy and the future of our planet.

Our staff is dedicated to traditional journalism that holds power accountable, exposes corruption and informs the public about the issues and policies affecting their lives.

Why subscribe?

Journalism is under unprecedented attack. Independent, nonpartisan media is struggling to stay afloat.

Your subscription to TNL directly supports investigative accountability journalism.