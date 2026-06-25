Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
News
Opinion
Video
Investigations
Appearances
More
Latest
Top
Discussions
In Monsanto case, "the war is far from over"
Expert reacts to Supreme Court decision favoring pesticide maker
2 hrs ago
•
carey gillam
and
Center for Food Safety
2
9:58
US Supreme Court rules for Monsanto in case over pesticides and cancer warnings
The ruling has implications for thousands of similar lawsuits.
9 hrs ago
•
carey gillam
44
26
10
OPINION: How “ag-gag” laws harm animals, workers, consumers and the environment
Ag-gag laws act as anti-whistleblower laws that prevent people from informing the public about factory farms and how they operate.
10 hrs ago
Lawsuit demands USDA release records on glyphosate executive order
“The main thing we’re hoping to understand is who in particular pushed for this?”
Jun 24
•
The New Lede
1
Senate Farm Bill draft leaves out industry-backed provision to undo state animal welfare standards
The provision has been a key fight in the Farm Bill drafting.
Jun 23
•
Brian Bienkowski
Lobbyists are making money on both sides of the PFAS debate
"Some of the firms have been simultaneously representing chemical interests and then also representing local governments who are coping with the impacts…
Jun 23
•
The New Lede
1
1:52
Dow insecticide causes Parkinson’s disease, lawsuit alleges
A New York man has filed a lawsuit blaming exposure to Dow Chemical’s once-commonly used insecticide chlorpyrifos for his development of Parkinson’s…
Jun 22
•
carey gillam
1
OPINION: This is the wrong time for major media to shut down environmental coverage
By Susan Lamontagne
Jun 22
Hog farmers reject push to undo state animal welfare standards
“We’re getting a market premium for products we’re selling in California and Massachusetts … that would go away immediately."
Jun 18
•
Brian Bienkowski
Battle over $7.25 bln Roundup settlement takes a new turn as Supreme Court decision looms
A federal judge has rejected efforts to slow the progress of a $7.25 billion class action settlement in the nationwide Roundup cancer litigation…
Jun 17
•
carey gillam
Study connects common chemicals to preterm births, other health risks
"Some of the participants in our study had 64 chemicals detected in their samples ... that’s a lot of chemicals."
Jun 17
•
The New Lede
1
1
1
New Mexico dairy CAFOs drives hundreds of millions in health costs, study finds
The study finds that the health costs of raising dairy cows in concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) offsets approximately 15% of the…
Jun 17
•
Brian Bienkowski
© 2026 Environmental Working Group
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts