As companies race to build massive data centers, residents across Kansas are organizing to slow or stop new projects.
Editorial intern Julie Zenderoudi reports.
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Kansas communities push back against AI data centers
A group of residents in Lawrence, Kansas, believe they have everything a data center developer could want.
As companies race to build massive data centers, residents across Kansas are organizing to slow or stop new projects.
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