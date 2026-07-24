The New Lede

The New Lede

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Kansas communities push back against AI data centers

A group of residents in Lawrence, Kansas, believe they have everything a data center developer could want.
Julie Zenderoudi's avatar
Julie Zenderoudi

As companies race to build massive data centers, residents across Kansas are organizing to slow or stop new projects.

Editorial intern Julie Zenderoudi reports.

Read more:

The Kansas community fighting data centers before they arrive

Julie Zenderoudi
·
Jul 22
The Kansas community fighting data centers before they arrive

They call themselves “Data Center Watchdogs.” Gathering weekly at their local library in Lawrence, Kansas, a small-but-growing group of residents are preparing to battle against a foe they believe will threaten the way of life in this small college town surrounded by farm fields.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Environmental Working Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture